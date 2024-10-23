Suspension of Polio Vaccination Initiative in Gaza

Due to persistent bombardments and recent displacement of residents, the polio vaccination campaign in the Gaza Strip's northern region can't proceed as initially planned. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, the program set for the north part of Gaza failed to start as scheduled, with around 120,000 children aged under ten supposed to receive the second dose of the vaccine. The initial round in mid-September went smoothly without major incidents. In the central and southern Gaza Strip, approximately 443,000 children had already been given their second dose.

Israel has ramped up attacks on presumed hideouts of the terrorist group Hamas located in the northern Gaza Strip. As a result, thousands of residents have been instructed to evacuate their homes and flats to prevent civilian casualties. Regrettably, there are only a few shelters available for the displaced people.

The agreed-upon humanitarian ceasefires are not being honored, the WHO noted. The designated zone for these ceasefires has shrunk, limiting families' ability to visit vaccination centers or for mobile teams to reach families at their homes or in emergency shelters during the short breaks.

The WHO issued a warning on the potential repercussions: "If a substantial number of children fail to obtain their second dose, this will significantly jeopardize efforts to halt the spread of the polio virus in the Gaza Strip."

The escalated bombing operations in the northern Gaza Strip, attributed to Israel's attacks on Hamas hideouts, are causing displacement of residents. This unrest is disrupting the polio vaccination campaign, potentially jeopardizing the health of over 120,000 children who were scheduled to receive their second dose.

Read also: