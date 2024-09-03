- Suspension of Explosive Ordinance Disposal in Koblenz

The Explosive Ordinance Disposal team called off their efforts to dismantle a World War II bomb in Koblenz following several hours of attempt. As reported in the afternoon, the war vestige remains at the spot of discovery and is being watched over. Authorities assured that the artifact poses no threat.

An update just before 4:00 PM revealed the reopening of the Pfaffendorfer Bridge. The Explosive Ordinance Disposal team initiated their operations in the early hours of the day. A 250-kilogram World War II airborne bomb was detected during construction activities close to the Rhine on Friday. Consequently, a 300-meter area was emptied for the dismantling process, leading to a halt in both road and marine transportation.

Despite the successful dismantlement of many World War II bombs throughout history, this particular one proved to be challenging. The World War II and Second World War bomb, a reminder of past conflicts, continues to be a subject of interest and careful surveillance.

