Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewscriminalitysuspended sentenceprocesseslütjenburgwomanregional court kielschleswig-holsteingang fraud

Suspended sentences for fake police officers

Fake police officers robbed an elderly woman in Lütjenburg of around 60,000 euros. The regional court has now sentenced two of the perpetrators - so-called pick-up men.

 and  Grigoriy Williams
1 min read
View of the Justitia above the entrance to a district court. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
View of the Justitia above the entrance to a district court. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Kiel District Court - Suspended sentences for fake police officers

Two fake police officers were given suspended sentences at Kiel District Court on Thursday. A 26-year-old man received a total suspended sentence of two years for commercial gang fraud and fraud as well as an attempted crime, a court spokesman said on Thursday. The man was also sentenced to a fine of 4,500 euros. The court acquitted him of two other charges.

A defendant of the same age was given ten months' probation by the court for one count of commercial gang fraud and a further attempted offense. The chamber acquitted him of a further charge.

Both men were alleged to have acted as so-called collectors in the fraud cases. The three offences took place between November 2022 and January 2023. In one of the cases, an 84-year-old woman in Lütjenburg (Plön district) was robbed of 40,000 euros in cash and jewelry worth 20,000 euros.

In the trial, the court also ordered the confiscation of a car, a telephone and 8,100 euros. The proceedings against a third defendant had already been discontinued by the chamber during the trial.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Matt Thomas (l-r), Sterling Brown, Louis Olinde and Justin Bean of Berlin cheer. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Alba Berlin loses against Fenerbahce Istanbul

Alba Berlin's basketball team suffered a home defeat in the Euroleague just three days after their coup against FC Barcelona. The Berliners lost 82:91 (47:51) at home to top Turkish club Fenerbahce Istanbul in front of 13,112 spectators on Friday evening. Alba thus remains bottom of the table...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public
The product mentioned in the text has been recalled. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Bio Company recalls goji berries

Due to the risk of salmonella, the manufacturer Bio Company is recalling goji berries with a best-before date of 28.05.2024. The warning relates to the 100-gram pre-packaged product, the company announced on the lebensmittelwarnung.de platform on Friday. Packs with a different best-before date...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public

Latest

Matt Thomas (l-r), Sterling Brown, Louis Olinde and Justin Bean of Berlin cheer. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Alba Berlin loses against Fenerbahce Istanbul

Alba Berlin's basketball team suffered a home defeat in the Euroleague just three days after their coup against FC Barcelona. The Berliners lost 82:91 (47:51) at home to top Turkish club Fenerbahce Istanbul in front of 13,112 spectators on Friday evening. Alba thus remains bottom of the table...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public