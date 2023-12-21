Kiel District Court - Suspended sentences for fake police officers

Two fake police officers were given suspended sentences at Kiel District Court on Thursday. A 26-year-old man received a total suspended sentence of two years for commercial gang fraud and fraud as well as an attempted crime, a court spokesman said on Thursday. The man was also sentenced to a fine of 4,500 euros. The court acquitted him of two other charges.

A defendant of the same age was given ten months' probation by the court for one count of commercial gang fraud and a further attempted offense. The chamber acquitted him of a further charge.

Both men were alleged to have acted as so-called collectors in the fraud cases. The three offences took place between November 2022 and January 2023. In one of the cases, an 84-year-old woman in Lütjenburg (Plön district) was robbed of 40,000 euros in cash and jewelry worth 20,000 euros.

In the trial, the court also ordered the confiscation of a car, a telephone and 8,100 euros. The proceedings against a third defendant had already been discontinued by the chamber during the trial.

Source: www.stern.de