A 19-year-old and a 17-year-old friend were arrested for plotting an attack at a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna. They had been under police surveillance for days prior to their arrests on August 7. According to a report by the Austrian news agency APA, an international intelligence agency alerted Austrian authorities on August 2 about potential threats to Swift's concerts in Vienna, scheduled for August 8-10, which were subsequently canceled due to terror concerns.

The international agency reported that a lone attacker was planning to target one of the concerts. They provided the 19-year-old's phone number and Telegram profile, as well as images. Austrian police stated that the 19-year-old had declared allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist organization.

His phone was tracked and he was placed under surveillance the same day. The 17-year-old, who was working at a construction company near the stadium where the concerts were to take place, was also put under surveillance shortly after.

The two were observed testing a mobile police light and siren in a car. Police believe the 19-year-old intended to use these to pose as a plainclothes officer to gain closer access to the stadium. He allegedly planned to target Taylor Swift fans outside the stadium. Initially, he confessed to the plot, but later his lawyer withdrew the confession.

The 19-year-old was arrested in Ternitz on the morning of August 7. Bomb-making materials were found in his residence. The 17-year-old was arrested a few hours later at the Ernst Happel Stadium.

The international intelligence agency that alerted Austrian authorities about the threat to Taylor Swift's concerts provided their information to APA for dissemination.

