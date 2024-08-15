- Suspects in Nordstream explosion plead not guilty

Due to sabotage on the Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream, the Federal Prosecutor General has issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian citizen. The responsible prosecutor's office in Poland confirms corresponding reports. However, the suspect living in Poland has already left the country towards Ukraine, it was reported. The reason given is that Germany has issued a European arrest warrant but has not included his name in the wanted register.

Nordstream Blast: Three Suspects

The man named Volodymyr Z. is said to be a diving instructor. Besides him, two other suspects, a man and a woman, have been identified in connection with the sabotage of the gas pipeline. No arrest warrant has been issued against them yet. The two are also said to be Ukrainian diving instructors. The woman, Svitlana U., however, insists on her innocence in an interview with RTL/ntv.

She knows Volodymyr Z., she said in the video call interview. "I haven't worked with him, but I know him, he's a friend and godfather of my child," said Svitlana U. About Z.'s whereabouts, she said, "I'm not sure. As far as I know, he's currently in Ukraine, in Kyiv." She has spoken to him on the phone since the report was published. "He told me not to worry. I can't imagine he has anything to do with it. He has small children," she said.

Authenticity of Evidence Remains Unclear

As evidence of her innocence, she cited photos and videos that prove she was in Ukraine in September 2022. RTL/ntv has these photos, which show U. with her daughter. However, their authenticity is unclear. In September 2022, leaks were discovered in the Nord Stream pipes near the Danish island of Bornholm. Before that, two explosions were recorded underwater. Swedish investigators also found traces of explosives at the scene, suggesting a deliberate explosion.

U. also announced that she would take legal action against the journalists who "rushed to write this article". "Because I have numerous documents from September 2022 that prove I was in Kyiv and did not travel," she said.

About her family, U. said that her parents have been in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion in February 2022. Her husband joined the National Guard "in the first days" to defend the country. She left Kyiv with her child on March 3 - due to the danger of the Ukrainian capital being occupied. "We stayed in Poland for two months, then a week in Austria, a month in Munich, two months in Bulgaria, and we returned home on September 2, 2022," she said to RTL/ntv.

Asked about the investigations in Germany, U. said: "It's hard for me to think about it now, as the articles were only published this morning. I'm surprised that no investigative authorities from Germany have contacted me." So far, no authority from Poland, Germany, or Ukraine has contacted her. "Especially since I travel professionally as a diving instructor practically every month through Europe. It's strange that no one has contacted me," she said. She will not be deterred by the media attention around her person. In the coming days, she plans to travel to the Portuguese Azores to give diving lessons there.

This article was first published on ntv.de

The European Union has not yet issued an arrest warrant for the two other suspects linked to the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage, despite being identified as Ukrainian diving instructors. Despite the ongoing investigations, Svitlana U., one of the suspects, claims that no German or Polish authorities have contacted her regarding the case.

Read also: