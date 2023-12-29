Skip to content
Suspected thief in custody after escape attempt

A 38-year-old man became aggressive after a suspected theft in Bühl (district of Rastatt) and was remanded in custody. An employee had approached the man after he tried to leave the store with several cans of paint in his jacket, police said on Friday. The 38-year-old then injured the employee...

A 38-year-old man became aggressive after a suspected theft in Bühl (district of Rastatt) and was remanded in custody. An employee had approached the man after he tried to leave the store with several cans of paint in his jacket, police said on Friday. The 38-year-old then injured the employee and tried to flee. Police officers arrested the man on Wednesday. An investigating judge issued an arrest warrant for robbery on Thursday.

