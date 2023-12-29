Police operation - Suspected thief caught after burglaries

After a series of burglaries in allotment gardens in Ebersbach-Neugersdorf in eastern Saxony, the police have arrested a suspect. The 35-year-old woman was arrested in an allotment garden after a witness tip-off, the police announced on Thursday. Over the Christmas holidays, 15 allotment gardens had been broken into. Among other things, a motorcycle was stolen. This loot was found hidden under tarpaulins on the plot where the suspected thief was caught.

