Police operation - Suspected thief caught after burglaries
After a series of burglaries in allotment gardens in Ebersbach-Neugersdorf in eastern Saxony, the police have arrested a suspect. The 35-year-old woman was arrested in an allotment garden after a witness tip-off, the police announced on Thursday. Over the Christmas holidays, 15 allotment gardens had been broken into. Among other things, a motorcycle was stolen. This loot was found hidden under tarpaulins on the plot where the suspected thief was caught.
Police statement
Source: www.stern.de