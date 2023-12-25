Skip to content
Suspected terrorism in Vienna: three people in custody

Risk of absconding, concealment and the risk of committing a crime: the authorities in Austria are cracking down on a suspected terrorist cell - three are now in custody.

Police officers following indications of a possible attack plan by an Islamist group in front of St. Stephen's Cathedral. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

In connection with the investigations into an Islamist network in Austria, the authorities have ordered the pre-trial detention of two men and one woman.

This was decided by the Regional Court for Criminal Matters, a court spokeswoman told the APA news agency. The regional court had assumed that the reasons for the arrest were the risk of flight, the risk of concealment and the risk of committing a crime.

The three are being investigated for belonging to a terrorist organization in connection with terrorist crimes. Data carriers such as cell phones were seized during a search and are now being analyzed. The three had "not confessed", said the court spokeswoman.

During the police raid on a refugee shelter shortly before Christmas, a fourth person who happened to be present was also arrested. It was still being investigated whether she had anything to do with possible planned crimes by the other three.

The arrest is said to be connected to the tightened security measures at Cologne Cathedral. According to dpa, the German security authorities had received information about a possible plan by an Islamist group to attack the cathedral and a church in Vienna. The Viennese authorities did not provide any details.

Source: www.stern.de

