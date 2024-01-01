Berlin-Friedrichshain - Suspected pickpocket sprays irritant gas: Arrest

A suspected pickpocket has been arrested in Berlin-Friedrichshain on New Year's Eve. He had previously sprayed several people with irritant gas, according to the police.

A 27-year-old man in Tamara-Danz-Straße under Warschauer Brücke initially noticed the 19-year-old stealing his cell phone from his pocket. Bystanders held the 19-year-old and he sprayed irritant gas in the direction of the 27-year-old and other people. They suffered respiratory and eye irritation and were treated by emergency services at the scene. The 27-year-old was taken to hospital for outpatient treatment.

Police officers arrested the suspect. The cell phone was reportedly returned to the 27-year-old.

Source: www.stern.de