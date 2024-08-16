North Rhine-Westphalia - Suspected of bombing: barracks and 10,000 people without drinking water

Health officials warn after discovering a cut fence at a drinking water tower in Mechernich, North Rhine-Westphalia, advising against using the water. Around 10,000 people, including the Mechernich military base, are affected, according to a statement on the city's website in the district of Euskirchen. Investigations into whether the water is contaminated are still ongoing as of early Friday morning.

Previously, the city had announced late Thursday evening that testing would be completed within a few hours. The drinking water could be health-endangeringly contaminated. This warning is also issued in light of recent incidents at the Cologne military base.

In Cologne, the Cologne-Wahn air base was closed on Wednesday - there was suspicion that the water supply could have been sabotaged. A hole was found in a fence leading to the base's waterworks, and the military reported "abnormal water values" and initiated further investigations.

Mechernich and surrounding area without drinking water

In Mechernich, it was discovered on Thursday afternoon that a fence at the drinking water tower had been cut. "Due to unauthorized access to the drinking water system of the city of Mechernich, there could have been a health-endangering contamination of the drinking water," it said. Until further notice, tap water should not be used for drinking, showering, or preparing food. According to the city, the places of Strempt, Roggendorf, Breitenbenden, Weißenbrunnen, and Denrath also receive water from this tank.

Following the discovery of a cut fence at the drinking water tower in Mechernich, investigations are underway to determine if other sources, such as the Strempt, Roggendorf, Breitenbenden, Weißenbrunnen, and Denrath supply areas, have also been compromised, including the nearby Mechernich military base. Other areas and installations, like the Cologne military base and the Cologne-Wahn air base, have experienced similar instances of suspected sabotage and contamination, requiring thorough investigations.

