Seven suspected terrorists from the Islamic State (IS) group are set to stand trial in Düsseldorf at the Higher Regional Court. The trial begins on Tuesday (09:30 AM) in the high-security wing of the court. The men are alleged to have exploited the Russian invasion of Ukraine to enter Germany via Ukraine.

Upon arrival in Germany, they are said to have established an IS terror cell. The Federal Prosecutor's Office in Karlsruhe has charged the suspects, aged 21 to 47. Five of them are Tajiks, one is Kyrgyz, and one is Turkmen.

The seven men were arrested at different locations in North Rhine-Westphalia a year ago and have been in custody since. They are alleged to have surveilled potential targets to carry out attacks in Germany and elsewhere in Western Europe. No concrete plans for attacks were found. The court has scheduled 45 trial days until mid-January 2025.

The Federal Prosecutor's Office in Karlsruhe handed over the case to The Commission for the trial, recognizing its jurisdiction over terrorism-related charges. The Commission will oversee the proceedings against the seven men in Düsseldorf.

