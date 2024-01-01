Reken - Suspected homemade firecracker seriously injures man

A man in the Borken district has suffered serious injuries in the explosion of a suspected homemade firework. The police announced on New Year's Day that it was not possible to rule out the possibility of fatal injuries. Rescue workers took the 43-year-old to hospital after the incident in the municipality of Reken shortly after the New Year. "Four unlit, also presumably homemade "firecrackers" were found in the immediate vicinity," the report said. Defusers from the State Office of Criminal Investigation took care of a controlled detonation. Further material that could be used to build explosive devices was found in the man's apartment.

Police statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de