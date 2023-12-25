Accident - Suspected drunk driver hits car: dead

Presumably drunk, a 61-year-old man drove his car into a parked car in Straubenhardt (Enzkreis) and died. The man drove off the road due to excessive speed and his alcohol level, police said on Monday. The collision then occurred on the side of the road on Friday. One day later, the 61-year-old died in hospital. An expert should clarify the exact course of events.

