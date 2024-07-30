- Suspected drug dealers arrested in Kassel

Three suspected drug dealers were arrested in Kassel during raids. The 41-year-old and the two 17-year-olds are suspected of running a thriving cocaine trade, as reported by the police and the public prosecutor's office in Kassel.

During the raids last Thursday, large amounts of narcotics, numerous mobile phones, knives, and drug-selling paraphernalia were seized. Additionally, several thousand euros of suspected drug money were found.

The 41-year-old, who is believed to have been the mastermind, and one of the 17-year-olds were brought before a judge. The judge ordered their detention. There were no grounds for detention against the other teenager, so they were released.

The seized drugs during the raids were primarily cocaine, consistent with their alleged cocaine trade. The arrested individuals were charged with drug trafficking and related offenses.

