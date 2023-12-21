Skip to content
Suspected coke cab stopped in Eiche

Shortly after midnight on Thursday, the police stopped a suspected cocaine cab in Eiche (Barnim district). The 20-year-old driver had a fake driver's license and a rapid drug test reacted positively to cocaine, the police said. The officers found over 1000 euros in cash and various

A police patrol car with flashing blue lights at a scene. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Drugs - Suspected coke cab stopped in Eiche

Shortly after midnight on Thursday, the police stopped a suspected cocaine cab in Eiche (Barnim district). The 20-year-old driver had a fake driver's license and a rapid drug test reacted positively to cocaine, the police said. The officers found over 1000 euros in cash and various pre-portioned drugs in the 20-year-old's car. Both were confiscated by the police. The 20-year-old had to have his blood taken. The criminal investigation department is now investigating the man.

