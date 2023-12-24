Frankfurt am Main - Suspected car race on the A5: car confiscated

Following a suspected car race on the A5, the police have confiscated the cars of the two drivers. The police announced on Sunday that there had been several dangerous situations and traffic violations. The two men, aged 19 and 24, are now being investigated on suspicion of illegal motor vehicle racing.

Witnesses first noticed the men on Saturday afternoon when they stopped with their two cars next to each other on the hard shoulder and the right-hand lane in an access area on the A5. After a conversation through the open windows, they accelerated sharply and drove towards Darmstadt, according to the police. They also drove on highways 3 and 661 before the police stopped them in Offenbach and subjected them to a check.

In addition to the cars, the police also seized the men' s cell phones as evidence. The drivers had to surrender their driving licenses. The police also found a small amount of hashish in the 19-year-old's vehicle during the check.

Source: www.stern.de