Würzburg - Suspected butyric acid: shopping center evacuated

A shopping center in Würzburg has been evacuated on suspicion of butyric acid. Around 300 people had to leave the building, according to a police spokesperson. Callers had reported an unusual smell outside a store on Thursday afternoon. Alerted firefighters suspected butyric acid on a doormat in front of the store. The emergency services ventilated the complex in the old town and took the doormat outside. The shopping center - with the exception of the affected store - was then able to reopen. The police are now investigating whether it really was butyric acid - and who or what could be behind it.

Source: www.stern.de