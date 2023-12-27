Erding - Suspected burglar caught: Victim was able to locate tablet

A burglar stole gold jewelry, a tablet and cash from a house in Roßmais (Erding district) on Christmas Day. But on the night of the crime, a 54-year-old man was caught with the loot at Landshut railroad station. According to the police on Wednesday, he was unable to identify himself or provide plausible information about the items he had taken with him. During the interrogation, the 24-year-old son of the homeowner reported to the police that he had located his stolen tablet in Landshut. Unlike the suspect, he was able to provide the access data for the tablet. The investigating judge sent the 54-year-old man into custody.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de