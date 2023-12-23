Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewspolice operationcriminalityhamburgArrestATMpolice

Suspected ATM thief arrested in Hamburg

A suspected cash machine thief has been arrested in Hamburg-Marienthal. The 40-year-old so-called cash trapper is suspected of having manipulated over 20 ATMs throughout Hamburg since the beginning of the year and thus stolen money, as the police announced on Friday. The man was initially...

 and  Ann Bradley
1 min read
A man wears handcuffs. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A man wears handcuffs. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Police operation - Suspected ATM thief arrested in Hamburg

A suspected cash machine thief has been arrested in Hamburg-Marienthal. The 40-year-old so-called cash trapper is suspected of having manipulated over 20 ATMs throughout Hamburg since the beginning of the year and thus stolen money, as the police announced on Friday. The man was initially taken into custody after his arrest on Thursday evening.

A 72-year-old woman had previously filed a complaint with the police after trying to withdraw money from a bank branch in Wandsbek. Despite the money being debited from her account, she did not receive it. During the investigation, police undercover officers noticed a man who had tampered with the cash dispenser and then tried to leave the bank with banknotes. After a temporary arrest and a search, the officers found around 1500 euros in suspected stolen cash.

The police advise caution at cash machines: Customers should not move away or be lured away from the ATM if possible and should notify bank employees or the police.

PM

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

German Federal States

Fallen trees: several railroad line closures

Deutsche Bahn had to close several routes in Bavaria on Saturday due to fallen trees. This included the line between Nuremberg and Regensburg, the company announced on X, formerly Twitter. Long-distance trains are being rerouted. There may also be delays. A fallen tree on the track near...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
German Federal States

Car collides with cyclist: woman dies

A cyclist has died in an accident with a car in Müden in the district of Gifhorn. According to the police, an 83-year-old man crashed his car into the cyclist riding in front of him on the road. The 67-year-old was so seriously injured that she died at the scene of the accident. It was...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public

Latest

German Federal States

Fallen trees: several railroad line closures

Deutsche Bahn had to close several routes in Bavaria on Saturday due to fallen trees. This included the line between Nuremberg and Regensburg, the company announced on X, formerly Twitter. Long-distance trains are being rerouted. There may also be delays. A fallen tree on the track near...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public