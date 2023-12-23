Police operation - Suspected ATM thief arrested in Hamburg

A suspected cash machine thief has been arrested in Hamburg-Marienthal. The 40-year-old so-called cash trapper is suspected of having manipulated over 20 ATMs throughout Hamburg since the beginning of the year and thus stolen money, as the police announced on Friday. The man was initially taken into custody after his arrest on Thursday evening.

A 72-year-old woman had previously filed a complaint with the police after trying to withdraw money from a bank branch in Wandsbek. Despite the money being debited from her account, she did not receive it. During the investigation, police undercover officers noticed a man who had tampered with the cash dispenser and then tried to leave the bank with banknotes. After a temporary arrest and a search, the officers found around 1500 euros in suspected stolen cash.

The police advise caution at cash machines: Customers should not move away or be lured away from the ATM if possible and should notify bank employees or the police.

