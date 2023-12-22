Fürstenwalde - Suspected arsonist provisionally arrested

The police have provisionally arrested a man on suspicion of aggravated arson in several cases. The 38-year-old is suspected of having committed at least four serious arsons this year and last year, the police announced on Friday. Several people's health was affected by smoke during the fires. Investigators estimate the damage at a six-figure sum. Police officers had searched the man's apartment in Fürstenwalde and found evidence that substantiated the suspicion. The man was provisionally arrested on Thursday.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de