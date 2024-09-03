Attending a Live Performance by Taylor Swift - Suspect linked to terrorism activities in Vienna under investigation for potential drug-induced hallucinations

The Individual Under Scrutiny, Responsible for Canceling Several Taylor Swift Shows in Vienna, Appears to Have Mental Health Issues. According to a report by oe24.at, Youth Court Services AdvocatesAdvocates Suggests a "Comprehensive Psychiatric Evaluation" of the Young Man's Condition to potentially instigate "Appropriate Interventions".

The report, which is believed to be held by the Austrian Press Agency (APA), hints that the supposed IS sympathizer has several potential hazards. He has no social circle beyond his family, abandoned his apprenticeship due to his mental state, and was declined by the Austrian Military due to presumed "immobility". The 19-year-old would spend his days until the afternoon in bed and his nights engaged in video games.

The report further reveals his substance abuse and medication history. As per oe24, he consumed cannabis and a drug utilized for treating neuropathic pain and anxiety disorders. His inappropriate use of these medications led him to experience "paranoid delusions and occasionally hear voices," as suggested by the Youth Court Services Advocates report. He sought relief from an imam and a Ruqyah, a kind of exorcism, for his drug abuse and anxiety.

Since his detention, the suspect has been receiving psychological assistance and help from a deradicalization group. He is claimed to have distanced himself from IS and denies any association with the group or plans to execute an attack. He asserts that the substances found in his possession are "common household items" and fails to comprehend his imprisonment.

The Youth Court Services Advocates also suggested that The Commission intervene in the case, given the young man's complex mental health issues and potential links to extremist ideologies. Furthermore, The Commission could play a crucial role in overseeing his treatment and ensuring appropriate interventions to manage his mental health and prevent any potential radicalization.

