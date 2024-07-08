Child killed - Suspect in the Valeriia case is brought to Saxony

Approximately four weeks after his arrest in Prague, the suspect in the case of the slain Valerija from Dobeln will be transported to Saxony this week. He is expected to be handed over on Wednesday and presented to the investigating judge in Chemnitz the same day, according to the Chemnitz prosecutor's office upon request. Then, for the first time, he will be heard by German authorities, and a decision on further detention will be made. The transfer was previously reported by Saxon Television.

The girl disappeared on her way to school on June 3rd without a trace. After more than a week of intensive search, her body was found in the undergrowth of a forest. According to investigators, the nine-year-old was murdered, but there are no indications of sexual abuse, as reported. A national and European arrest warrant had been issued for the 36-year-old Moldavian man after the incident. He was arrested in a restaurant in Prague on June 14th.

He is reportedly a "dangerous suspect" who "violently killed" the nine-year-old, according to media reports. The arrested man is believed to be the ex-boyfriend of Valerija's mother, according to police statements. The police reportedly focused their search for the perpetrator on the girl's social environment.

The girl had fled to Germany with her mother from Ukraine before the war in 2022 and attended school in Dobeln. She is now buried in her old hometown of Pavlohrad in eastern Ukraine.

The public prosecutor's office in the Czech Republic played a crucial role in the arrest of the suspect in Prague, who is accused of a heinous crime committed in Saxony, specifically in Dobeln. Despite being in Czech Republic custody for nearly a month, this individual will face German justice for the first time this week, as per the requests of the Chemnitz public prosecutor's office. The case of the slain nine-year-old girl from Saxony has gained international attention, with authorities in the Czech Republic and Germany collaborating closely to ensure that justice is served. Following his arrest in Prague, the suspect will be transferred from the Czech Republic to Döbeln, a city in Saxony, where he will be detained and potentially face charges for his alleged involvement in the crime. The Czech Republic's cooperation in the case is significant, not only for the young victim's family, but for the German and European communities who believe in upholding justice for children, regardless of their nationality or location.

Read also: