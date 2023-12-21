County of Kassel - Suspect arrested after two robberies

Following a robbery at a drinks store in Vellmar near Kassel, the police have arrested a 16-year-old suspect. The teenager is said to have threatened a store employee with a knife on Tuesday, as the North Hesse Police Headquarters announced on Wednesday. Officers were able to arrest the 16-year-old in an apartment three hours after the crime thanks to information from witnesses.

According to the police, there are indications that the teenager also committed a robbery at a petrol station in Vellmar on November 22. A previously unknown perpetrator stole a low three-figure sum with a weapon.

The employee of the drinks store was not intimidated during the robbery on Tuesday and alerted his colleagues in the neighboring food market and called the emergency services, according to the police. The robber then fled without any loot. The same beverage store had already been robbed on December 8, for which an 18-year-old was remanded in custody.

Press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de