Shock from the announcement of the Youth Word of the Year on 'Tagesschau' - Susanne Daubner wants to give others a head start

Nominated for the title Youth Word of the Year 2024 are, among others, "Pyrotechnics", "Aura", and "Hell, no". This was announced on July 30 by Susanne Daubner (63), the presumably last "Tagesschau" newsreader. However, the 63-year-old will not reveal who won. In the future, the moderator would like to "happily step aside" for others to announce the annual choice.

"Let us know if you have suggestions," she urges users as she announces her retirement on the X-portal of the "Tagesschau". Since 2008, the ARD news program has presented the Youth Word of the Year.

In the current clip, the moderator reads out the other candidates for the Youth Word 2024 and jokes: "'Diggah' and 'Yolo' we've heard enough already. And why isn't 'Daubnern' on the list? 'Daubnern'. Sounds quite good."

Her dry and humorous announcements of the Youth Word have become cult moments in the "Tagesschau" - like in 2021, when the newsreader from Halle an der Saale announced the word "Cringe" (Eng. to cringe) and explained it as follows: "Cringe is the feeling you get when I say the following sentence: Digga, how cool is the Tagesschau when it uses youth words?"

In recent years, the choice of Youth Word of the Year has often been criticized because the selected words are not commonly used by young people.

