Susanne Daubner is no longer presenting Youth Word.

With the announcement of the "Youth Word of the Year," "Tagesschau" announcer Susanne Daubner has gained a following on social media. But that's coming to an end. In a video, she announces that she wants to step down from the job. She doesn't reveal who will take over.

"Tagesschau" announcer Susanne Daubner no longer wants to present the Youth Word of the Year. "I'd like to let others have a turn now," the 63-year-old said in a video on the "Tagesschau" Instagram channel. She didn't say who would take over. "If you have suggestions, let us know," she said.

In the Instagram video, she didn't miss the chance to present the ten current suggestions for the Youth Word 2024 again - including "yolo" and "digga(h)" once more. "We've had 'digga(h)' and 'yolo' enough times. And why isn't 'daubnern' on the list?" she asked. "Daubnern - that doesn't sound bad."

Daubner had presented the respective words in the past years in posts for social networks - and gained a following. In 2021, she presented the winning word "cringe" (cringe) in a clip and explained it in a solemn tone: "'Cringe' is the feeling you get when I say the following sentence: 'Dude, how cool is the 'Tagesschau' when it uses youth words. Runs on - ARD.'"

The vote for the ten current Youth Word candidates is running at the Langenscheidt publishing house until early September, from which the top three will be selected first. The final vote will take place until October 8. The winning word will be announced live at the Frankfurt Book Fair on October 19.

The "Youth Word of the Year" has been awarded since 2008. That year, "gammelfleischparty" (gammel meat party) was crowned as a synonym for an over-30 party. Last year, "goofy" won. There has often been criticism that the winning words are not actually used by young people.

Daubner's announcement of stepping down from presenting the Youth Word of the Year has caused a stir on social media. The entertainment surrounding her departure includes her sharing the current suggestions and voicing her amusement at the absence of "daubnern" on the list.

Read also: