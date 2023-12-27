Survey: The most important New Year's resolution is more time for family and friends

Skip to content
More time for family and friends is Germans' most important resolution for 2024, according to a Forsa survey conducted by health insurer DAK Gesundheit in Hamburg on Wednesday. That is more than ever before.

In second and third place were the desire to avoid or reduce stress and to exercise more. These two resolutions were cited by 62% and 57% of respondents respectively. According to the survey, they placed significantly less importance on climate protection: while 64% said they wanted to behave in an environmentally and climate-friendly manner in the previous year, this figure is now only 51%.

53% want to eat more healthily. Just under half (49%) said they wanted to take more time for themselves. 36 percent of respondents want to be more frugal. The Forsa polling institute surveyed 1006 people between November 13 and 16.

Source: www.stern.de

