Right to Repair - Survey: Only one in three damaged phones is repaired

When a smartphone breaks, many consumers still prefer to buy a new one instead of repairing the old one, according to a survey by the TÜV Association. Around one-third of respondents had experienced a broken phone in the past five years, but only a third of those had their device repaired. The rest did not, likely opting to purchase a new smartphone.

The survey, conducted by the Ipsos Institute on behalf of the TÜV Association in August, polled 1,000 people aged 16 and over. "Repairing smartphones is still the exception rather than the rule, even though it's the more sustainable option," said Juliane Petrich, spokesperson for sustainability and politics at the TÜV Association.

Reasons for not repairing vary. Many felt their phone was beyond repair or that repair costs were too high. Others didn't even consider repair as an option.

One issue, according to the TÜV, is that many manufacturers only offer repairs through a few authorized service centers, which can be expensive. Key components may also be difficult to access and replace.

The EU aims to make it easier for consumers to repair their devices. In April, the European Parliament passed the "Right to Repair" law. Under this law, consumers can directly contact manufacturers to fix defects, even after the legal warranty period. The product must still be considered technically repairable under EU law.

To encourage more people to choose repair, the EU plans to offer a one-year warranty on repaired products. They also aim to strengthen independent repair shops by providing them with more product information and affordable spare parts, hoping this will lead to better repair options.

