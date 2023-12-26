Society - Survey: number of optimists is growing

Despite all the crises and wars, Germans are much more optimistic at the turn of the year than they were a year ago, according to a survey. Almost half (46%) look forward to the coming year with great confidence, according to a representative study conducted by Hamburg futurologist Horst Opaschowski (82) in cooperation with the Ipsos Institute. In the previous year, only a third of respondents (35%) had expected better times.

"Most Germans are doing well personally, even if the public perception is one of great dissatisfaction" - this statement was supported by almost two thirds (64%). According to another representative survey commissioned by the Hamburg-based British American Tobacco (BAT) Foundation for Future Studies, Germans are somewhat more skeptical. According to the survey, only 41 percent of respondents are optimistic about the future.

Optimism is no credit to the government

Politicians cannot take credit for this result, however, as Opaschowski emphasizes. Only 34% are satisfied with the government's crisis management. At the beginning of 2020, this figure was still 65%. The great confidence at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis has evaporated. The decline in the 50-plus generation from 68% to 32% is particularly remarkable. "This is an unprecedented crash," said Opaschowski. "The state has lost its role as a caregiver."

The BAT Foundation survey also shows widespread disenchantment with politics. According to the survey, 87% of respondents believe that politicians will continue to lose approval in 2024. Among the over-50s generation, as many as 92% share this view.

Concerns about the distant future

83% of those surveyed by Opaschowski and Ipsos expect politicians and political parties to offer far-sighted solutions in times of social crisis that encourage the younger generation to look to the future. At the same time, 81% are of the opinion that it will be more difficult for children and grandchildren to live as securely and prosperously as their parents' generation today.

Germans' biggest concerns for the future are the gap between rich and poor, the housing shortage and the loss of prosperity. There are also many people who are not doing so well. Low earners and residents of smaller towns and villages in particular feel socially excluded. Only around 20 percent of these people still trust the government.

German Gemütlichkeit is not dying

Migration and climate change do not play a major role in people's attitudes, not even the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, said Opaschowski. The impression is: "There is a crisis everywhere." Germans want more cohesion (64%), but at the same time are withdrawing into their private lives. "German coziness is not dying because the wagon fortress of one's own four walls is becoming a protective shield." The fact that many people are keen to travel does not contradict this. "Holiday homes are a second home."

Young people are afraid of war

Another study recently revealed that the majority of young people are afraid of wars: 53% of respondents cited wars as a major personal fear, according to the Sinus Youth Study commissioned by health insurance company Barmer and published in Berlin at the beginning of December. In 2022, the figure was as high as 56 percent. However, the survey from the end of September to the beginning of October did not take into account the war between Israel and Hamas.

Crime jeopardizes cohesion

According to Opaschowski, concerns about crime and aggression have been widespread in Germany for many years. "The tone has become more aggressive," the futurologist noted. He predicted a long time ago: "It could happen that aggression becomes the norm." Deep down, however, citizens felt that social cohesion was under threat. This is another reason why the majority of respondents supported the appeal to stick together more and focus less on selfishness.

According to preliminary data from the police crime statistics, violent crime in Germany rose by around 17% in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in the previous year.

