Survey in the metal and electrical industry: poor mood

According to the association, the mood in the North Rhine-Westphalian metal and electrical industry is poor at the turn of the year 2023/24. Both the current economic situation and expectations for the coming months are pessimistic, Metall NRW reported in Düsseldorf on Tuesday. The industry association referred to an economic survey in which 382 companies took part. Among other things, high energy and raw material prices, a lack of relief for energy-intensive companies, high taxes and levies and crippling bureaucracy are causing companies a lot of problems.

