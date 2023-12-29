Skip to content
Survey: 29 percent want to save energy in the home by 2024

Saving energy as a New Year's resolution is much less popular in households this year than in 2022, according to surveys conducted by the opinion research institute Yougov for the energy service provider Ista. While around 43% of Germans were still planning to use less energy at home around a year ago during the energy crisis, this figure will only be 29% in 2023, Ista reported in Essen on Friday.

2040 people aged 18 and over were surveyed between December 12 and 14. According to Yougov, the results are representative of the population aged 18 and over in Germany.

According to the data, six percent of Germans are now planning to consume much less energy. Twenty-three percent want to reduce their energy consumption slightly. 36% of Germans do not want to change their consumption behavior and believe they are already on the right track. Five percent want to heat more. 26 percent said they would not be making any New Year's resolutions. The rest did not specify.

Of those who want to use less energy, 58 percent said they wanted to heat less in all rooms. Electronic thermostatic valves would be installed by 13 percent. Nine percent want to work in the office more often so that they have to heat less at home. Switching off electrical appliances completely (52%) and selecting washing programs with a lower temperature (45%) will also remain popular energy-saving methods in 2024. Only nine percent want to take cold showers. Of those who want to use less energy in 2024, 26% want to use an energy-saving shower head.

The main motivation for saving energy is the cost aspect for 63% of Germans. Environmental and climate protection follows in second place with 19 percent.

