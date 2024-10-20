Surrounding the leader: FC Bayern forms a "Fortress Wagon"

There's more to Bayern Munich's impressive 4-0 victory over VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga's premier match than just the football. News about board chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen is causing a fuss. Sports director Max Eberl is optimistic about a shared path.

Bayern Munich is not letting rumors about Dreesen's future affect them. After the football giants' 4-0 win, Eberl was asked if this had impacted them in any way. He answered bluntly, "No, not at all." He further added, "We're primarily focused on what happens on the field. That's what truly matters. We strive to completely ignore everything else."

According to 'Manager Magazin', Dreesen, whose contract expires next year, seems uncertain about an extension. He may be let go if he doesn't voluntarily renounce a new contract with Bayern Munich. A decision regarding Dreesen's future could be made as early as the supervisory board meeting on November 11th.

Dissatisfaction over botched TV deal?

As 'Manager Magazin' reports, several members of the supervisory board are unhappy with Dreesen. One of the reasons is the failed media deal for the Bundesliga, in which Dreesen, as a member of the DFL presidium, played a part. The DFL must redo the auction for the media rights due to a partial ruling in favor of streaming provider DAZN by an arbitration court in their legal dispute with the association.

'Manager Magazin' claims that Bayern's finance chief Michael Diederich sent a letter to the DFL demanding explanations for the deal's collapse. Diederich was also said to have asked Dreesen to resign from his DFL position in favor of him. However, Dreesen refused this proposal. "Especially Michael Diederich and Jan-Christian Dreesen work closely and trustingly together to win football matches," said Eberl. "As a club, we - and this has always been the case at Bayern - we always prefer to stand as a united front and face challenges together."

