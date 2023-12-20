Surprising video of Hamas phantom Deif emerges

It has long been believed that the military chief of Hamas, Mohammed Deif, who never appears in public, suffers from physical disabilities. Now the Israeli army claims to have found a video showing him in better condition than previously thought. As a result, accusations are being made against the secret service.

Several limbs were torn off the head of the Hamas military wing during Israeli assassination attempts: According to media reports, this idea, which has been widely held in Israel for many years, is not true after all. The army has found a video showing Mohammed Deif with both legs and arms torn off, Israeli Army Radio reported.

Until now, it was assumed that the commander of the so-called Kassam Brigades had lost both legs and an arm in Israeli attacks more than a decade ago and that he was partially paralyzed. According to the report, however, he is not currently in a wheelchair and may have been for several years during his recovery.

The Israeli newspaper "Maariv" also reported on a video discovered in the Gaza Strip that shows Deif walking, albeit with a limp. "Deif can walk on his own and does not need a wheelchair. He also appears to be able to use both arms," the report said.

This was "in complete contradiction to the detailed assessments made by Israeli intelligence about his physical condition in recent years". According to the report, it was assumed in Israel that Deif was in need of care and had a number of physical disabilities. The newspaper spoke of "omissions by the Israeli intelligence services". According to Army Radio, however, they had known for years that the Hamas commander was in much better shape than was generally known. Israel's army did not want to comment on the reports.

Deif and Sinwar at the top of Israel's list

Deif, together with the Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip, Jihja al-Sinwar, is considered the planner of the massacre in Israel on October 7. In a rare message, Deif announced the "military operation" against Israel on that day.

His wife and young son were killed in an airstrike on a house in Gaza towards the end of the 2014 Gaza war. Deif was able to escape. Also known as the "Phantom", he has reportedly survived a total of seven Israeli assassination attempts, four of which left him seriously injured. The head of the Kassam Brigades is said to have been living in hiding for years.

Deif and Sinwar are also at the top of a list of terrorists to be killed in the current war. According to eyewitnesses, Israel is offering residents of the Gaza Strip 100,000 US dollars for information on Deif. According to the report, the army distributed leaflets to obtain information about the terrorist organization's leadership. A prize of 400,000 US dollars was offered for Jihia Sinwar. However, it is likely that the Hamas leaders will surround themselves with some of the hostages still held in the Gaza Strip, writes the "Washington Post". This would make it more difficult for the army to kill them.

