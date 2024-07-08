Prince Harry - "Surprised" by negative reactions

With this, it seems that Prince Harry (39) was taken aback by the negative reactions to his nomination for the "Pat Tillman Award". The Duke of Sussex is set to be honored with the award at the "ESPY Awards" in Los Angeles on July 11th for his work with the Invictus Games. Pat Tillman (1976-2004), an American football star who joined the US Army after September 11, 2001, was killed at age 27 when he came under fire in Afghanistan in 2004.

It seems that there is criticism regarding the selection of Prince Harry for this award. Insiders told "The Telegraph" that it was a "bitter pill" for the Duke of Sussex. His work with the Invictus Games is "his true passion", they said. This is the area where he feels most at home, and it's something that means a lot to him.

There was also criticism regarding another award for Harry, who completed two tours of duty in Afghanistan as a helicopter pilot. In January, he was honored as a "Living Legend of Aviation" at a ceremony in Beverly Hills. Admiral Lord West (76), former Chief of the Royal Navy, reportedly stated at the time that "He is not a living legend."

Once again, there is a backlash. Pat Tillman's mother Mary told "Mail Online" about Prince Harry as the award presenter: "I'm shocked that they would choose such a controversial and divisive person for the accolade." There are people who are more deserving, she stated. "These people don't have the money, resources, connections, or privileges that Prince Harry has. I believe that this type of person should be recognized." An online petition also urged the award organizers to reconsider the nomination for Prince Harry.

Former NFL player Pat McAfee (37) also criticized the decision in his ESPN show, according to reports. He allegedly stated: "We should celebrate sports. The leaders of the world should celebrate sports, but doing something like this is obviously an attempt to stir things up."

The "ESPY Awards" are presented by the sports broadcasting network ESPN. The network stated: "ESPN honors the Tillman Foundation for recognizing Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of the Invictus Games Foundation, which this year celebrates its ten-year anniversary and promotes the healing of military personnel and veterans through the power of sports around the world." ESPN understands that not everyone will agree with all award recipients, but the Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work, and ESPN believes that this is something worth celebrating.

