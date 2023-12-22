Beyoncé - Surprise visit to "Renaissance" event

With her spectacular "Renaissance World Tour", which took her through North America and Europe, US singer Beyoncé (42) celebrated a huge success in 2023. Just a few weeks after the last show, she released her concert documentary "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé" in cinemas for all those who were unable to attend - albeit initially only in the USA and a few other selected countries. The film has now been released in Brazil, among other countries - and the singer didn't miss the opportunity to visit in person.

As the "Hollywood Reporter" reports, there was already speculation in advance that Beyoncé could travel to the "Renaissance" premiere in Salvador, the capital of the state of Bahia in north-eastern Brazil. After the screening of the almost three-hour music documentary, she actually took to the stage in a silver glitter outfit as part of a "Club Renaissance" party.

"Brazil, I love you so much"

To the deafening cheers of her assembled fans, she proclaimed: "Brazil, I love you so much." When the first wave of enthusiasm had subsided a little, she added: "I came because I love you so much. ... It was very important to be here, right here."

She then launched into her so-called "mute challenge", a ritual with which she completely silences the audience at a certain point during all her concerts. Unsurprisingly, however, she didn't even come close to doing this during her visit in front of stunned fans. All that was left for "Queen Bee" to do was to thank the crowd for their support over the years and reassure them of her love.

Source: www.stern.de