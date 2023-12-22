National team - Surprise in the European Championship squad: this is handball player Martin Hanne

Martin Hanne is the big surprise in the German handball squad for the European Championship. The 22-year-old Bundesliga professional from TSV Hannover-Burgdorf is the only newcomer to be named in the 19-man squad by national coach Alfred Gislason for the season highlight from January 10 to 28. "I've been watching him for a long time. I've seen almost all of his games over the last two years and have an extensive database on him," reported Gislason on Thursday.

Hanne is one of the top talents in German handball. He joined Burgdorf's youth team in the B-youth and was in the Bundesliga squad for the first time at the age of 17. Under former national coach Christian Prokop, the powerful backcourt player finally made his breakthrough. Gislason described Hanne as a player "who is extremely explosive" and "very good in man-to-man situations".

Eleven-month break

After a rapid career rise, the first setback followed in 2022. Despite his young age, Hanne struggled with serious back problems and had to take an eleven-month break. "We did a lot, including injections, insoles and a dental splint. Many types of therapy are designed to straighten the pelvis and improve the structure of the spine," Hanne told the "handball-word" portal at the time.

A year later, the young star is facing the biggest moment of his still young career - the European Handball Championships in his own country. "He has developed very well in defense. After we had a lot of injured players at left back, he deserves this chance," said Gislason and added: "We have to see how he asserts himself. He asserted himself very well in Burgdorf ".

