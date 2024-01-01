Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsisraeldomestic policyjudicial reformjusticeamendment to the law

Supreme Court overturns core element of Netanyahu's controversial judicial reform

Israel's Supreme Court has overturned a key element of the judicial reform. In a ruling published on Monday, the judges declared an amendment to the law passed in July null and void.

 and  Michael Bootcampf
1 min read
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has suffered a heavy defeat at the Supreme Court..aussiedlerbote.de
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has suffered a heavy defeat at the Supreme Court..aussiedlerbote.de

Israel - Supreme Court overturns core element of Netanyahu's controversial judicial reform

On Monday, Israel's Supreme Court declared a central element of the controversial judicial reform of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government invalid. The court announced that eight out of 15 judges voted against an amendment to the law on the so-called appropriateness clause passed by parliament in July. The amendment to the clause was intended to remove the Supreme Court's ability to classify government decisions as "unreasonable" and overrule them.

The right-wing government's plans to restructure the judiciary have deeply divided the country. The plaintiffs against the law restricting the so-called appropriateness clause had argued that it would weaken the judiciary as a pillar of Israeli democracy. They fear that disempowering the judiciary could pave the way for an authoritarian state.

Parliament passed the law restricting the powers of the judiciary by a narrow majority in July, despite ongoing protests. Netanyahu's government, a coalition of his Likud party and far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties, considers the legislative changes to be necessary in order to reorganize the balance of power in the separation of powers.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

An ambulance drives across a highway. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Attack with knife and glass bottle: two injured

Two young men were injured with a knife and a glass bottle respectively during an altercation on New Year's Eve in Wiesbaden. While setting off fireworks near the Hessian State Chancellery, two groups of revellers got into an argument, police said on Monday. A 23-year-old suffered a knife wound...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public