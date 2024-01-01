Israel - Supreme Court overturns core element of Netanyahu's controversial judicial reform

On Monday, Israel's Supreme Court declared a central element of the controversial judicial reform of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government invalid. The court announced that eight out of 15 judges voted against an amendment to the law on the so-called appropriateness clause passed by parliament in July. The amendment to the clause was intended to remove the Supreme Court's ability to classify government decisions as "unreasonable" and overrule them.

The right-wing government's plans to restructure the judiciary have deeply divided the country. The plaintiffs against the law restricting the so-called appropriateness clause had argued that it would weaken the judiciary as a pillar of Israeli democracy. They fear that disempowering the judiciary could pave the way for an authoritarian state.

Parliament passed the law restricting the powers of the judiciary by a narrow majority in July, despite ongoing protests. Netanyahu's government, a coalition of his Likud party and far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties, considers the legislative changes to be necessary in order to reorganize the balance of power in the separation of powers.

