Crime - Supposedly helpless woman spits at and hits police officers

A drunk woman spat at a police officer in Fürth and hit another in the genital area after the officers had actually come to her aid. According to the police on Tuesday, a witness had called the emergency services on Christmas Eve because the 47-year-old woman was lying on a sidewalk and complaining of shortness of breath. When the officers arrived, she was sitting in front of a house and was being looked after by a local resident.

She told the police that she had left the house after an argument, but had left her dog in a friend's apartment. The emergency services took the dog out of the apartment and then asked the woman to leave the property. But she became violent instead. Before the ambulance arrived to take the woman to hospital, she jumped up and tore a police officer's shirt.

At the hospital, blood was taken from the woman by order of the public prosecutor's office. The 47-year-old woman is being investigated for insult, assault, damage to property and assault on police officers.

PM

Source: www.stern.de