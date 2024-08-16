- Supposed roof cleaners cheating 83-year-old woman in Greifswald

Two fraudsters have offered roof cleaning services to an 83-year-old woman in Greifswald (district of Vorpommern-Greifswald) and demanded a total of 7,200 euros. The 24 and 26-year-old men posed as stone and facade cleaners from Demmin and had even distributed flyers in the letterboxes of neighboring residents. On Thursday, the two men offered roof cleaning services to the 83-year-old woman. They initially demanded 2,000 euros as a down payment with a handwritten contract.

During the ongoing work, the two men demanded another 5,200 euros for additional services. The woman then went to a bank with one of the men to withdraw 5,000 euros from her account. A bank employee informed the woman's daughter about the incident, who then alerted the police. The officers were able to find the two men at the woman's residence. One of the men was known to the police for similar fraud cases across Germany. The officers searched the men and their vehicles and seized over 3,000 euros. The criminal police are investigating.

