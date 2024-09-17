Supporting Kamala Harris, the prospective next superstar, comes from Billie Eilish.

Billie Eilish and her musician brother Finneas O'Connell, with their massive fanbase, encouraged their followers to cast their votes for Kamala Harris in the upcoming U.S. election. The sibling duo shared their reasons behind their choice in a post on Instagram and TikTok. "We're backing Kamala Harris and Tim Walz because they advocate for the preservation of reproductive rights and contraceptives, environmental justice, and democracy," Eilish stated. The singer added, "Vote like your future is at stake, because it is." Finneas echoed her sentiments, stating, "We can't let extremists control our lives, our liberties, and our future."

Their powerful message reached over 130 million followers across various platforms, with the Instagram post gaining over a million likes within an hour. Kamala Harris, a Democratic candidate, is challenging Republican incumbent Donald Trump in the November 5th election.

Encouragement on "National Voter Registration Day"

Eilish's endorsement arrived on "National Voter Registration Day," a significant milestone seven weeks before the election. The purpose of this day is to inspire Americans to evaluate or update their current voter registration status. Given the lack of mandatory registration in the U.S., citizens often need to register themselves in various states.

Swift, another iconic artist, had previously voiced her support for the Democratic candidate. She announced on Instagram that she would be casting her vote for Kamala Harris and her vice-presidential candidate, Tim Walz. Swift holds an incredible influence over her fanbase, boasting around 284 million followers on the platform.

