Supporters of St. Pauli are gearing up in anticipation for Kevin Behrens

Supporters of FC St. Pauli speak out against homophobia from VfL Wolfsburg's Kevin Behrens. Their focus is mainly on Behrens following his recent homophobic controversy. His sporting director now backs the forward.

Following the protests by FC St. Pauli supporters against Kevin Behrens of VfL Wolfsburg, VfL's sporting director Sebastian Schindzielorz has supported his striker. Behrens has faced criticism for a homophobic comment he made in September. The 33-year-old has since apologized for his statement.

"We've had several discussions with Kevin about this issue. I believe we've made it abundantly clear that it was a mistake, a clear violation," Schindzielorz stated after the 0:0 draw against the promoted team in the Bundesliga. "He's apologized, we've handed down a punishment. So I believe he's dealt with the consequences of his error. And I think this should put an end to the matter."

Protest by FC St. Pauli supporters

FC St. Pauli fans demonstrated against Behrens during the northern derby with rainbow flags, vibrant clothing, and signs. They followed the lead of the fan network "St. Pauli Pride". One banner read: "More love, less Kevin Behrens".

The protest was triggered by Behrens' comments in September. During an internal VfL action, the footballer initially refused to sign a rainbow-colored jersey as a symbol of diversity and tolerance. He was reported to have made a homophobic remark in response.

Behrens subsequently apologized and had to pay a fine to the Bundesliga club. Despite this, the Lower Saxony team continues to rely on the 33-year-old striker. Against FC St. Pauli, the striker was substituted in the 89th minute, receiving boos from the crowd.

"He's a very professional player, extremely professional," Schindzielorz said regarding his encounters with Behrens. "He strives to contribute, he strives to work, he strives to be there for the team." The sporting director emphasized that he doesn't perceive "Behrens being dragged down by this".

