Supporters of Prince Reus are contemplating inviting Putin to testify on their behalf.

Currently, documents seized from the principal suspect's office and residence in the terrorism trial involving the alleged "Reichsbürger" group linked to Heinrich XIII. Prince Reuß are being analyzed. Some of these documents hint at connections with Russia, causing defense attorneys to suggest that Russian President Vladimir Putin be summoned as a witness. In a confiscated letter, Reuß stated, "The German Reich still exists," and "The German Empire of 1918 is not defunct." A transcript of a "Transition Council" meeting, alleged to be setting up government affairs following the planned coup, was also presented. An email exchange discusses ways to secure "recognition of sovereign member states of the Reich." Reuß mentioned Putin being "informed about my activities." Now, a co-defendant's legal representative advocates for Putin to be called as a witness.

13:43: Report of "Russian World" Ideologue's Arrest

Ukrainian and Moldovan law enforcement agencies have apprehended Dmytro Chistilin, an advocate of "Russian World" and the invasion of Ukraine, according to reports from opposition Belarusian site Nexta and "Ukrainski Nationalnyj Nowini." Chistilin reportedly worked for Vladimir Putin's ex-advisor Sergei Glazyev, who supported the annexation of Ukrainian eastern regions, and is said to have prepared analysis justifying an invasion for the Kremlin. He is also accused of supporting Russian security services and generating content for "information sabotage against Ukraine." If convicted, Chistilin could face a life sentence, as per Nexta's report.

13:07: Five Foreigners Injured in Odessa Attack

In the attack on a civilian vessel in the Ukrainian city of Odessa, a 60-year-old Ukrainian man was killed. Five foreign nationals aboard the Palau-flagged ship, which was carrying the injured crew members, were wounded, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office disclosed. The victims' nationalities were not revealed, and the Ukrainian man was employed by a logistics company.

12:40: EPP Chairman Slams Orbán's "Prolongation of War Journey"

In the European Parliament, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is under heavy criticism. EPP chairman Manfred Weber labeled the Hungarian EU presidency a "complete failure," adding that Orbán had "completely isolated himself" in Europe due to his pro-Russian stance. Orbán's often-critiqued "peace mission" to Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, in the early stages of Hungary's presidency, was actually a "prolongation of war trip," Weber claimed. His goal was to disrupt the EU's solidarity with Ukraine.

12:17: Ukraine Receives 122 Tons of Ammunition from Slovakia - Despite Government's Objections

According to the Slovak online newspaper "Noviny," 122 tons of ammunition, funded through a Slovak donation drive, have been delivered to Ukraine. Despite the Slovak government led by Prime Minister Robert Fico refusing to participate in the Czech artillery initiative, 6 trucks carrying the ammunition entered Ukraine, and the Ukrainian army is now responsible for distribution and use. After Fico's government announced its opposition to joining the initiative, the "Ammunition for Ukraine" campaign collected almost 4.5 million euros in donations, with 70,000 Slovaks participating in the drive.

11:58: Biden Visit: Berlin Hopes for "Strong Signal" for Additional Military Aid

Government circles anticipate a "significant working visit" from US President Joe Biden during his trip to Germany on Friday and Saturday. The scheduled Saturday meeting of the contact group supporting Ukraine at the Ramstein US base in Rhineland-Palatinate is expected to send a "strong signal" for further military assistance to Ukraine, according to these circles.

11:35: Embargo Violation: Car Dealer Allegedly Sold Luxury Limousines to Russia

A car dealer from Königswinter near Bonn in North Rhine-Westphalia is under investigation for allegedly selling numerous luxury limousines to Russia, potentially violating the current embargo. The dealer is accused of selling cars valued at over four million euros to Russians, claiming to have sold them to third countries legally. On September 30, two locations were searched, and two luxury limousines and a bank account were confiscated. The investigation is ongoing.

10:56: Injured in Russian Attack on Kharkiv

Eleven people were wounded in a Russian assault on a commercial region in Kharkiv's eastern part. Governor Oleh Syniehubov confirmed this on Telegram. Three of the victims are in critical condition, including a 16-year-old, according to Syniehubov. Infrastructure also suffered damage in the attack. A significant fire broke out in Kharkiv following several hits, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov. Kharkiv, which borders Russia to the northeast, is under almost constant shelling.

10:22 Crimean Oil Terminal Still Burning, Reports of More Explosions The oil terminal in Feodosia, located in the Russian-occupied Crimea, has been ablaze for two consecutive days. The global fire monitoring system of NASA continues to detect flame signals on the site of the tank farm. The fire has now spread to an area of approximately 2500 square meters, as mentioned by Anton Geraschtschenko, a former advisor to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, on X. It's reported that additional tank farms have exploded during the evening and night hours. Ukrainian forces claimed to have executed a successful attack on the oil terminal close to Feodosia during the transition from Sunday to Monday night. According to the Ukrainian military, this facility serves as the largest transshipment terminal for oil products in Crimea, which was unlawfully annexed by Russia. It also provided resources to the Russian army.

09:54 France to Provide Mirage 2000 Fighter Jets to Ukraine in Early 2025

Ukraine is expected to receive its first Mirage 2000 fighter jets from France in the first quarter of 2025, as announced by French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu on X. These aircraft will be equipped with updated features, such as air-to-ground combat capabilities and electronic warfare defense, Lecornu explained. "Training of Ukrainian pilots and mechanics is ongoing." Previously, French President Emmanuel Macron had indicated that Paris would provide Ukraine with an undisclosed number of Mirage 2000-5 aircraft to bolster their air force.

09:23 Russian Coal Industry in Crisis

The Russian coal industry, a significant commodity sector with a substantial workforce, is experiencing a severe crisis, according to "Moscow Times". Due to the loss of Western markets and a considerable drop in demand from friendly countries, as well as suffering financial losses of several billion dollars, coal companies have significantly reduced production. According to Rosstat, coal production in Russia decreased by 6.7% year-on-year in July, with a total volume of 31.5 million tons, which is the lowest since the pandemic in 2020. Sanctions imposed by the West present a major challenge for the coal industry, as reported by Janis Kluge of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs.

08:51 Russia Accuses NATO of Preparing for Military Confrontation

Moscow has once again accused NATO of planning against Russia. "NATO nations no longer conceal their preparations for a possible armed conflict with Russia," stated Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko in a statement to state news agency RIA Novosti. He cited NATO's adoption of regional defense plans and specific tasks for all military commands within the alliance, as well as their continuous preparations for potential military actions against Russia. "Military budgets are increasing and economies are being militarized. Alongside confrontational rhetoric, NATO is continuously escalating tension against Russia," Grushko added. Russia previously justified its invasion of Ukraine, in part, due to the potential NATO membership - a situation that was far from a reality. In fact, the war in Ukraine has led to NATO's growth; Sweden and Finland have joined the transatlantic defense alliance out of fear of further Russian aggression.

08:35 North Korean Soldiers Believed to be Fighting in Ukraine

It is "highly probable" that North Korean soldiers are participating alongside Russian troops in the eastern part of Ukraine, as claimed by South Korean officials. South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun expressed this opinion in the South Korean parliament in Seoul. Agreements between Moscow and Pyongyang resemble a military alliance, Kim stated.

08:17 Ukrainian Intelligence Allegedly Disables Russian Court System on Putin's Birthday On Putin's birthday, cyber specialists from the Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) are assumed to have teamed up with activists from the "VO Team" group to hack the Russian court system "Pravosudie," responsible for processing electronic document flow for all Russian courts. The "Kyiv Post" reports this, citing intelligence sources. According to these sources, the attack has caused disruptions in court operations, email systems, and official websites. "As a result of the cyberattack, personal data of users and internal documents were obtained from the system. Now, Russians are experiencing difficulties in submitting complaints or accessing court hearing dates, as the court websites are no longer functioning," the source explained. A cyberattack also disrupted operation at the Russian state television and radio company VGTRK yesterday.

07:07 Governor Provides Large Incentive for Russians to Join MilitaryThe governor of Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, is providing a substantial incentive of 3 million rubles, equivalent to $31,200, as a one-time payment to residents from any Russian region who decide to join the military in Belgorod. The news was shared by "The Moscow Times." This bonus will be funded from various sources including federal, regional, and municipal budgets, as well as extra-budgetary funds, as stated by Gladkov. The Russian government is making serious efforts to enlist more citizens to replace significant casualties.

06:36 Ship in Odessa Harbor Struck by Russian MissileLocal authorities reported that a civilian ship flying the Palau flag was hit by a Russian ballistic missile in Odessa's harbor. The incident resulted in a 60-year-old Ukrainian man's death and injuries to five foreign nationals. This attack marks the second civilian ship incident in the Odessa region lately, as mentioned by regional governor Oleh Kiper. The port of Odessa is a crucial hub, particularly for Ukrainian grain, and has been a frequent target for the Russian army.

06:05 Harris Rules Out Peace Talks with Putin Excluding UkraineDemocratic US Vice President Kamala Harris pledged that she would not meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin for peace negotiations without Ukraine's participation, if she were to win the presidency. Harris explained in the CBS show "60 Minutes" that Ukraine has the right to play a role in deciding their nation's future. The Biden administration has also refused any talks with Putin. Harris criticized the Ukraine policy of her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, calling it surrender to the Russian attack on Ukraine, which started in February 2022. Harris responded by saying, if Trump was president, Putin would be in Kyiv.

05:36 Russian Forces Push into Eastern Ukrainian City of TorezRussian troops are making progress towards the outskirts of Torez, an eastern Ukrainian city. The Ukrainian military reported that the situation is unstable, and clashes are taking place at the city entrances. The city of Vuhledar fell only a week ago, and Torez is currently under Russian control since August. Capturing Torez would bring President Vladimir Putin closer to his goal of controlling the Donbass region. Ukrainian military analysts warn that the fall of Torez threatens important supply routes for Ukrainian forces.

03:30 Russian Court Orders Arrest of Two Italian ReportersA Russian court has ordered the arrest of two Italian journalists, Simone Traini and Stefania Battistini, who reported from the Ukrainian-controlled part of Kursk. The court in Kursk has issued an extradition request for the state-owned Italian broadcaster RAI journalists, who are currently outside of Russia. They are accused of crossing the border illegally from Ukraine while filming a report in Kursk. The court stated that the two journalists traveled in a Ukrainian military vehicle to the city of Sudzha. If extradited, they would face up to five years in prison, as per the Russian criminal code.

23:44 Zelensky Encourages Partners to Define End of War StrategyPresident Volodymyr Zelensky urged allies to intensify weapon deliveries before the Ukraine Contact Group meeting in Ramstein. He needs weapons for the front lines, equipment for brigades, and long-range weapons for the autumn months to stop Russia and push it towards peace, as per his message. Zelensky aims to persuade partners of the "urgent necessity of boosting our capabilities and positions." He also invited partners to determine how they envision the end of the war, Ukraine's role in global security, and the collective efforts to bring an end to the conflict.

21:20 US Citizen Given Additional Sentence in Russian PrisonA US citizen who previously served a prison sentence in Russia received an additional seven-year sentence in a Russian labor camp. Robert Gilman was originally imprisoned for assaulting a police officer while intoxicated in 2022. In prison, he supposedly attacked prison guards and an investigator. Russia has a history of detaining US citizens in recent years.

20:50 Children Injured in Kherson Bombing AttackAt least 20 people were injured, including two children, in a Russian air strike on Kherson. The attack involved the use of KAB bombs, which were dropped both near the coast and in the northern part of Kherson. At least six multi-story buildings were damaged by the blast waves, as reported by the regional prosecutor's office. You can read previous developments here.

The European Union must consider calling Russian President Vladimir Putin as a witness in the trial of the "Reichsbürger" group due to evidence linking some members to Russia. In the wake of Dmytro Chistilin's arrest in Ukraine for promoting Russian aggression, EU leaders are facing growing criticism for their pro-Russian stances, such as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's "peace mission" to Putin.

Read also: