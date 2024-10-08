Supporters of Palestine engage in violent confrontations with law enforcement personnel.

Berlin's streets echoed the anniversary of Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel, leading to a ruckus during a rally. The police clashed with protesters, and a prominent activist joined the chaos.

Reports of bottle and stone-throwing at the police, coupled with anti-Israel chants, surfaced from a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Berlin-Kreuzberg. The Berlin police confirmed this on X, stating that several arrests had already been made.

Social media videos portray the police using pepper spray against the protesters. The unrest reportedly began after a prohibited slogan was chanted at the event, prompting the police to intervene.

Approximately 400 people attended the rally titled "Support for Palestine" on the first anniversary of Hamas' Islamic terrorist organization's assault on Israel. They gathered in the late afternoon at the Südstern, chanting "Long live Palestine". Many protesters donned Palestinian keffiyehs and waved corresponding flags. A man with a megaphone incited the crowd with slogans such as "Let's go, let's go Intifada", "Stop the slaughter", and "Israel is a terror state".

Photos and videos also feature Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg participating in the protest, clad in a Palestinian keffiyeh. She has previously attended similar demonstrations, for instance, in Leipzig in January.

The phrase "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" was repeatedly heard. This alludes to the region spanning between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea. According to Germany's Interior Ministry, this phrase is prohibited in Germany if it serves as a symbol of Hamas.

Journalists encountered hindrances and threats in their work in certain instances. Neither Hamas nor the Israeli victims of last year's attack were acknowledged. The police were forced to prematurely end a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Kreuzberg on Sunday due to rock and bottle throwing.

The protests in Berlin-Kreuzberg were in support of the people in the Gaza Strip, echoing their struggle. Despite the chaos, a large crowd attended the "Support for Palestine" rally, donning Palestinian keffiyehs and waving flags.

Read also: