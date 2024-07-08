Superstar fulfills NBA dream with his son

The NBA is set to make history in the upcoming season: For the first time, a father and son will play together on a team. LeBron James' dream comes true with his contract extension with the Lakers, as his son Bronny will make his professional debut by his side.

LeBron James and his eldest son Bronny are making history: They are the first father-son duo to play together in the NBA. With the contract extension of the 39-year-old superstar with the Los Angeles Lakers, his biggest dream comes true. Bronny James only signed a contract with the Lakers three days earlier.

LeBron James' new contract, according to media reports, is set to last two years, while Bronny James is reportedly bound for three years with a team option for an additional year. Now, the historic family union is complete.

LeBron James, according to ESPN reports, is set to earn $101 million (approximately €93 million) in the next two seasons. This is not the maximum salary: The four-time NBA champion, who will represent Team USA at the Olympics in Paris, waived nearly three million dollars. The Lakers save luxury tax by not exceeding the salary cap. Additionally, the all-time leading scorer in NBA history secured a clause that allows him to veto any trades.

Bronny James was drafted in the second round of the annual league talent selection in the past week at 55th place. The first-round draft pick Dalton Knecht also now plays for the Lakers.

Last year, Bronny James suffered a heart attack during training and was hospitalized. A few days later, he was discharged, and an inherited heart defect was diagnosed and corrected through surgery. He made his comeback in college basketball in December and averaged 4.8 points per game in his underwhelming rookie season.

LeBron James wrote "Legacy" on Instagram after his son's draft selection and posted a photo of him and Bronny as a child. It had been one of his greatest goals to play in the NBA with his son. Now, he can fulfill this dream.

