Basketball - Superstar Doncic excels at NBA Christmas games

Basketball star Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks has left his mark on the Christmas games of the North American professional league NBA with a dominant performance. The 24-year-old Slovenian contributed 50 points, 15 assists and six rebounds in his Mavs' 128:114 (64:54) win over the Phoenix Suns.

Behind Bernhard King (60 points) and Wilt Chamberlain (59 points), Doncic's score was the third-highest in Christmas games in the NBA. Doncic also reached the 10,000-point mark in his 358th NBA game - only six players have needed fewer games to do so. Chamberlain is number one on the all-time scoring list with 236 games, according to ESPN, but no one has been as fast as Doncic since the Michael Jordan era.

"This is a great away win. I'm really proud of our team. I feel very good. But we are still a long way from our optimum. I can't wait until Kyrie Irving is back," said Doncic in an initial reaction.

The point guard scored outstanding buckets and set another record for Christmas Day games with eight threes made. Dallas is currently well ahead of the highly rated Suns in the table.

Lakers lose against arch-enemy

LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers suffered a defeat. Anthony Davis' 40 points were not enough in the 115:126 (57:58) defeat against rivals Boston Celtics. James himself did not score more than 16 points this time. The Celtics are regarded as one of the major title contenders and benefited from 28 points from Latvian Kristaps Porzingis.

Champions Denver Nuggets won 120:114 (53:54) against former champions Golden State Warriors. German pro Isaiah Hartenstein put in a decent performance in his New York Knicks' 129:122 (62:51) win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Hartenstein contributed eleven points and eight rebounds and was also involved in important actions in the final quarter.

Source: www.stern.de