- Supermarket roof collapsed - 12 people slightly injured

In the collapse of a supermarket roof in the Schleswig-Holstein town of Ratzeburg, at least twelve people were injured. It is still unclear whether there are more people in the building, a police spokesperson said, but she deemed the likelihood low. Currently, a drone is being used to search for heat signatures under the rubble. Initially, the "Lübecker Nachrichten" reported this.

The reason for the partial collapse of the roof in the county seat of the Herzogtum Lauenburg district remains unclear, the spokesperson said. The emergency call was received at 17:10. Due to the building's high risk of collapse, rescue forces could not enter.

The twelve injured are all reported to have minor injuries. Some were taken to the hospital, while others were treated at the scene, the spokesperson said.

