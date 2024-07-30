Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PanoramaNewsCollapse

Supermarket roof collapsed - 12 people slightly injured

The roof of a supermarket in Ratzeburg has partially collapsed. Several people are injured. A drone is being used to search for more victims under the rubble.

 and  Yaroslav Smith
1 min read

- Supermarket roof collapsed - 12 people slightly injured

In the collapse of a supermarket roof in the Schleswig-Holstein town of Ratzeburg, at least twelve people were injured. It is still unclear whether there are more people in the building, a police spokesperson said, but she deemed the likelihood low. Currently, a drone is being used to search for heat signatures under the rubble. Initially, the "Lübecker Nachrichten" reported this.

The reason for the partial collapse of the roof in the county seat of the Herzogtum Lauenburg district remains unclear, the spokesperson said. The emergency call was received at 17:10. Due to the building's high risk of collapse, rescue forces could not enter.

The twelve injured are all reported to have minor injuries. Some were taken to the hospital, while others were treated at the scene, the spokesperson said.

The partial collapse of the roof has left the building's safety questionable, increasing the possibility of further collapse. Fortunately, despite the collapse, the number of reported injuries remains limited to twelve, with all having minor wounds.

Read also:

Comments

Related

There were also bottles, but for the organisers of Tomorrowland festival, the single-use cups were...
Panorama

Tomorrowland organizers face a million-dollar fine

Tomorrowland organizers face a million-dollar fine Large festivals generate a lot of waste. In Belgium, authorities are trying to limit this damage by banning the use of disposable cups at events since this year. However, the organizers of the techno event "Tomorrowland" seem to be ignoring this rule,

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public
The Regional Court of Frankenthal found the man guilty of an instance of manslaughter.
Panorama

57-year-old man convicted of killing father

57-year-old man convicted of killing father In the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, a man strangled his 88-year-old father and nearly decapitated him. According to a report, the victim did not suffer "pain far beyond what is necessary for killing." The perpetrator must now serve time in prison. The Regional

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public

Latest