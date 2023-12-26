Oder-Spree district - Supermarket robbery: perpetrators on the run
Two masked men robbed a supermarket in Woltersdorf shortly before Christmas and stole cash. The two robbers appeared in the store's office after closing time on Saturday evening and demanded money at gunpoint, police reported on Tuesday.
The two employees, who were counting the day's takings, gave the men some of the money. The robbers then fled with the loot. An immediate manhunt has so far been unsuccessful.
Source: www.stern.de