'Superman' highlights 'universal' aspects of 'love and grief' in the narrative of Christopher Reeve's life.

The newly released documentary titled "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Chronicle" meticulously depicts Reeve's life and profession, resulting in a compassionate, heart-wrenching, and strikingly humane representation of the iconic actor, advocate, spouse, and parent.

Directors Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, responsible for Netflix's 2020 "Rising Phoenix" and 2018's "McQueen," drew significant insights from this project, such as their newfound comprehension of grief and loss.

"Loss doesn't vanish, you live with it," Bonhôte shared in a recent CNN interview. "You simply exist within it, adapting and adjusting just like an organic entity adapting to a new environment."

Adaptation to new circumstances is central to "Super/Man," as the documentary boldly delves into Reeve's accident's aftermath, his doubts about survival, rigorous rehabilitation and recuperation, and ultimately, his discovery of a new purpose.

"It's multifaceted, that purpose," Ettedgui detailed. "He becomes an extraordinary champion for people with spinal cord injuries and eventually, the broader disabled community. Simultaneously, his career not only resumes but thrives in an industry that is incredibly unfriendly towards disability."

Starting from 1997, scarcely two years following his accident, Reeve made his directorial debut, helming "In the Gloaming," a poignant depiction of a family rallying around a terminally ill son battling AIDS. The film garnered five Primetime Emmy nominations, including one for his direction. Reeve went on to direct further projects and act in leading, cameo, and supporting roles.

Working with the American Paralysis Association, the organization transformed into the Christopher Reeve Foundation. The documentary traces Reeve's transformation from an individual initially unwilling to identify himself as part of the disabled community to embracing his role as a powerful advocate, delivering an emotional speech at the 1996 Academy Awards.

Moved by Reeve's impact on those around him and captivated by his inner journey, Ettedgui – a self-professed "Superman" enthusiast – spoke highly of Reeve's legacy.

"I was always touched by his effect on the people he met," Ettedgui shared, "but what moved me most was his own transformation."

One of Chris Reeve's most profound remarks resonated with Ettedgui, who was intrigued by Reeve's desire to explore the unknowns of the human body following his accident.

"How is it that man, having conquered space, still struggles to understand our own bodies and the intricacies of the human spirit?" he questioned, expressing Reeve's eagerness to unlock new ways of dealing with spinal cord injuries and post-accident rehabilitation.

Drawing on the universal human condition, the film delves into Reeve's early career as a theater actor, studying at Juilliard along with close friend Robin Williams and eventually performing off-Broadway with actors such as Jeff Daniels and William Hurt.

"Every decision we made was centered on the human condition," Ettedgui elaborated. "Although few of us will ever experience the fame of becoming Superman, we have all known love, loss, and mortality. This story resonates deeply with all of us because it reflects our own emotions and experiences, however extreme."

With its keen focus on Reeve's private life, the film also explores his early years on the New York stage, his friendship with Robin Williams, and his ties to actors like Jeff Daniels and William Hurt.

"The human condition is what unites us all," Ettedgui concluded. "That is what motivated us to tackle such a vast project as 'Super/Man' and tackle it with authenticity, vulnerability, and a deep respect for the life and legacy of Christopher Reeve."

In the tragic twist of events, Reeve passed away suddenly from heart failure at age 52 in 2004, just nine years following his accident. Months later, his wife Dana was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer and passed away at 44 in 2006. The documentary grapples with the heartache wrought on both Reeve's younger son Will, then 3, and his older children from a previous relationship.

One of the most heart-wrenching moments of the film comes from Will's reflections on the night of his father's death – choosing to remain asleep until he was ready to confront his father's demise. Later, he recounts the loneliness that engulfed him following his mother's death. His siblings Matthew and Alexandra also share their emotional accounts of the challenging years of losing both parents.

Unquestionably, the film's powerful honesty and raw emotions render the Reeve children its core heartbeat, underscoring the indelible impact of their father's enduring legacy.

"We hadn't anticipated the Children's involvement so heavily," Bonhôte confessed about interviewing the Reeve children, who were filmed separately. "They were all fully prepared to reveal their innermost thoughts and feelings about their father's ordeal and subsequent demise."

"I believe that the way they portray themselves on-screen reflects their true personalities. They hold a deep affection for their father's memory."

"In my opinion, considering my understanding of grief and loss, their family has shown remarkable resilience in overcoming, progressing, and thriving despite the circumstances."

