After the ECJ ruling - Super League agency relies on great support

The initiators of the Super League project continue to count on great support from soccer.

"We are convinced that we will easily fill the 64," former RTL boss Bernd Reichart told the German Press Agency following the ruling by the European Court of Justice, which the responsible sports agency A22 believes has strengthened its position. The model presented envisages a new European Cup with 64 clubs in a total of three leagues.

"We want to develop the proposal further"

"We want to develop the proposal further, now the clubs can finally do this in daylight and without fear of sanctions," said agency boss Reichart. "They can approach the proposal and help us find what will make soccer great again in Europe."

The ECJ had ruled that the European Football Union UEFA and the world governing body FIFA may not make other competitions fundamentally dependent on their approval and may not prohibit clubs and players from participating in these competitions. However, according to the judges, this does not necessarily mean that the Super League must be approved. Both associations subsequently expressed their calmness and in some cases even saw themselves strengthened.

German clubs not yet supporters

Supporters of the Super League are the Spanish clubs FC Barcelona and Real Madrid; no other club names are known. The Bundesliga clubs had opposed a competition outside UEFA in the dispute that has been going on for two and a half years. "Germany also sees its international competitiveness under pressure, especially with the Premier League," said Reichart. "We believe that our proposal would be a very, very good opportunity to give European and German clubs in Europe the chance to strengthen themselves with a second mainstay."

A key point of the project is that the new competition should be available to all fans in the media at no cost. "The coverage that the best soccer could deliver would be unprecedented," said Reichart. "That's our bet, that's what we're building on." The fan service is to be financed by advertising.

