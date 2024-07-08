Summer - Sunny start to the vacations until the middle of the week - then rain again

At the start of summer holidays in North Rhine-Westphalia, people can look forward to sun and temperatures up to 32 degrees. However, according to the German Weather Service (DWD), rain and thunderstorms are expected from Tuesday evening. The temperatures are expected to reach 22 to 24 degrees today. On Tuesday, it will be summerlike: The sun invites to a visit to the swimming pool with highest temperatures between 29 and 32 degrees. In the northwest, it is partly cloudy, and in the evening, it will generally cloud over in the west, with the first showers and thunderstorms being possible.

On Wednesday, it is expected to rain, with localized heavy showers possible, which will move eastward during the day. The highest temperatures are between 24 and 27 degrees, similar to Thursday. Thursday is expected to start sunny to partly cloudy, with showers or thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

