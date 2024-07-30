- Sunny and up to 32 degrees for Berlin and Brandenburg

Until the end of the week, it remains summery hot in Berlin and Brandenburg, with temperatures reaching up to 32°C and plenty of sunshine with few clouds, according to the German Weather Service (DWD).

Today will be slightly cooler, with temperatures ranging from 26 to 30°C compared to the coming days. The sun will shine with almost cloudless skies. The night into Wednesday will also remain clear, with low temperatures down to 12°C.

On Wednesday, it will get even hotter, with temperatures reaching up to 32°C. However, isolated clouds will move in during the night, potentially bringing showers in the west and south of Brandenburg.

On Thursday, the sun will disappear more frequently behind clouds - showers and thunderstorms are more likely. Local showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible in southern Brandenburg until the night of Friday, with temperatures ranging from 25 to 29°C. Nighttime temperatures will drop to 17 to 13°C.

